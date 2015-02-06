SAO PAULO Feb 6 Corinthians have signed former Brazil striker Vagner Love, the club announced Friday, ending his two-year spell at Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng.

The burly centre forward could make his debut on Sunday against Palmeiras, the club where he first made his name and the arch rivals of Corinthians.

Corinthians are involved in the Libertadores Cup this year but their main striker, Paulo Guerrero, has so far declined a new deal and the future of the coveted Peruvian remains in doubt.

Love, 30, has 25 Brazil caps and represented his country at the 2006 World Cup. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)