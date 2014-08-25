SAO PAULO Aug 24 The coaches of Coritiba and Atletico Paranaense fell foul of Brazil's managerial merry-go-round on Sunday as reigning champions Cruzeiro won their third successive match to streak ahead at the top of the first division table.

Coritiba's Celso Roth was replaced by Marquinhos Santos after his side lost 1-0 to Palmeiras to fall to joint bottom of the Serie A.

His opposite number, Argentine Ricardo Gareca, breathed a sigh of relief at recording his first victory since joining the club in June.

The former Velez Sarsfield coach had threatened to resign if his players did not win but Saturday's victory helped the club out of the relegation zone just three days before they celebrate their 100th birthday.

Atletico Paranaense, meanwhile, parted ways with coach Doriva on Sunday after drawing 0-0 with Bahia. The former Middlesbrough player won just three times in eight matches.

At the top of the table, Cruzeiro extended their lead to seven points courtesy of a 1-0 win at Goias.

Goias' David missed a penalty with the last kick of the ball ensuring Marcelo Moreno's goal gave the Belo Horizonte side all three points.

With two games to go before Serie A reaches the half way stage Cruzeiro, who have topped the table for 12 consecutive weeks, are seven points clear with 39 points.

Sao Paulo moved into second place after a hard-fought 2-1 win over rivals Santos.

Paulo Henrique Ganso continued his recent run of good form with a volley in the first half and he was also involved in the move that allowed Alexandre Pato to grab the winner three minutes from time, just seconds after Gabriel had equalised for the visitors.

Internacional and Corinthians remain in third and fourth spots, even though they both lost, Inter going down 1-0 at Atletico Mineiro on Saturday and Corinthians losing 2-1 to Gremio.

Brazil striker Fred scored twice as Fluminense snapped a three-game winless streak to beat Sport 4-0 and they are now in fifth.

Fans had abused the striker in midweek and players threatened to strike but Fred was outstanding and gracious with the fans who turned out at the Maracana.

"Thanks for the support," he said on Instagram. "Our team appreciates it!" (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)