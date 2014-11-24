SAO PAULO Nov 24 Cruzeiro will put their league title celebrations behind them as they turn their attention to the return leg of their Brazilian Cup final against city rivals Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday.

The Belo Horizonte team retained their title on Sunday after beating Goias 2-1 at the Mineirao stadium, the venue where Brazil were hammered 7-1 by Germany in the World Cup semi-final in July.

They became only the second team to win back-to-back league titles since Brazil adopted a European-style league system in 2003.

"This was a team victory ... constructed over the years, nothing was given to us," Cruzeiro coach Marcelo Oliveira told reporters. "We have the best home record, the best away record and the top goalscorer."

The triumph firmly establishes Belo Horizonte as the new power base of Brazilian football, with cross-city rivals Atletico Mineiro, winners of the 2013 Libertadores Cup, and Cruzeiro ready to contest the Brazilian Cup final at the Mineirao on Wednesday.

Atletico won their home leg 2-0 but Cruzeiro have the double in their sights. "Now we're going to start thinking of the cup," Cruzeiro striker Everton Ribeiro said moments after the final whistle was blown on Sunday. "We'll give it our best. We're focused."

Oliveira has deftly managed a side with no big stars and with former Real Madrid midfielder Julio Baptista as the only familiar name.

Even Baptista, who also played at Arsenal and Roma, found it hard to establish himself as a regular in a midfield boasting 2013 player of the year Ribeiro and Lucas Silva, a youngster attracting attention from Europe.

Cruzeiro have been strong both in defence and attack, with keeper Fabio inspirational and strike pairing Ricardo Goulart, the league's joint top scorer with 15 goals, and Marcelo Moreno, 14 goals, prolific.

Perhaps the greatest advantage has been the club's stability. Cruzeiro have not only held on to most of the squad that won the league in 2013 but also avoided the boardroom shenanigans which beset many Brazilian clubs.

It also has both an excellent youth programme and one of Brazil's most modern training centres.

"Winning two (Brazilian league titles) in a row ... is more than a conquest. It is proof of quality, of seriousness, and a model for Brazilian football," former Cruzeiro striker and 1970 World Cup winner Tostao wrote in his weekly newspaper column.

(Editing by Ian Chadband)