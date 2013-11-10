SAO PAULO Nov 10 Cruzeiro players celebrated winning the Brazilian league in front of a packed house on Sunday even though they still need two points to guarantee their first title since 2003.

Players lifted cardboard cups and almost 60,000 fans at the Mineirao stadium cheered them on a lap of honour after their 3-0 win over third-placed Gremio.

With five matches remaining, the Belo Horizonte club are 13 points ahead of second placed Atletico Paranaense, who beat Sao Paulo 3-0 and need to win all their games to prevent the inevitable.

"It's very difficult for us not to get any more points," said Cruzeiro striker Borges, whose first half overhead kick set them on their way.

Willian and Ricardo Goulart scored in the second half to secure the win and the supporters erupted when the final whistle went.

Cruzeiro will not play at home for at least three more weeks and so fans, believing the title a certainty, took the chance to celebrate.

Securing the title would cap a remarkable year for Belo Horizonte, one of Brazil's most passionate footballing cities. Cruzeiro's fierce rivals Atletico Mineiro won the Copa Libertadores in July.

It would also mark the first time a club outside Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo has won the Serie A since 2003.

Cruzeiro's next game is against sixth-placed Vitoria on Wednesday. (Editing by Alison Wildey)