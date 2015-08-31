SAO PAULO Aug 31 Struggling Cruzeiro have sacked former national team coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the Brazilian champions said on Monday.

Luxemburgo goes with just under half the season left to play, following a run of five defeats and one draw in the last six games.

He is the second Cruzeiro coach to be fired this season.

Former Real Madrid boss Luxemburgo took over in June from Marcelo Oliveira who led the side to two successive league titles but was dismissed after four games this term.

The Belo Horizonte club lost 1-0 at home to Santos on Sunday and are 16th in the 20-team table, one place above the relegation zone.

Almost 20 coaches have been fired in the Brazilian top flight since the league began in May. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Tony Jimenez)