SAO PAULO Nov 5 Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro confirmed Belo Horizonte is the place to be for Brazilian soccer fans on Wednesday when the city's two big teams both won their Brazilian Cup semi-finals to set up a local derby in the final.

Atletico, for the second successive Cup tie, came from behind to win 4-1, this time against Flamengo and qualified for the final 4-3 on aggregate.

They will meet their arch rivals in the final later this month after Cruzeiro drew 3-3 at Santos to take the second semi-final by the same 4-3 aggregate.

The results confirm the power shift from the traditional centres of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Cruzeiro are the reigning Serie A champions and are top of the league again with five games to go while Atletico won the Libertadores Cup in 2013 for the first time.

