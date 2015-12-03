SAO PAULO Dec 2 Palmeiras goalkeeper Fernando Prass scored the decisive penalty in a Brazilian Cup final shootout on Wednesday after his side drew 2-2 with Santos over two legs.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Palmeiras took a 2-0 lead at home thanks to a double from Dudu.

He got the opener after 56 minutes when he was on hand to slot the ball into an empty net after a fine pass from Robinho, then a second with six minutes to go when he bundled a Vitor Hugo header across the line from a yard out.

However, Santos striker Ricardo Oliveira popped up at the other end just 90 seconds later to fire home a loose ball from six yards out to make it 2-1 and take the game to penalties.

Prass watched Santos' first penalty from Marquinhos Gabriel fly over the bar before saving their second from Gustavo Henrique.

Only Rafael Marques missed for the home side, who prevailed 4-3 in the shootout to spark celebrations among the record crowd of 39,660 at Palmeiras' Allianz Parque and thousands more in the streets outside.

Palmeiras' Brazilian Cup victory, their third, also guarantees them a place in next year's Libertadores Cup. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)