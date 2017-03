(Amends headline, no change to text)

SAO PAULO Nov 13 Atletico Mineiro outclassed their city rivals Cruzeiro in the first leg of the Brazilian Cup final on Wednesday, with a goal in each half giving them a 2-0 advantage to take into the return leg in two weeks.

Luan got the opener for the home side after just eight minutes from a suspiciously offside position when he stooped to head home a cross from the right.

Argentine Jesus Datolo doubled Atletico's advantage in the 53rd minute when he seized on a loose ball from a long throw in to fire home.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at the Mineirao stadium on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)