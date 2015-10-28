SAO PAULO Oct 28 Fluminense are "taking all the appropriate precautions" to ensure the safety of their squad after one of their players received a death threat ahead of Wednesday night's Brazilian Cup tie against Palmeiras.

A spokesman for the club said the threat to midfielder Vinicius came via a private message on Instagram that told him to think twice before helping Fluminense defend their 2-1 first-leg lead.

"I want to tell you to have a good think about every decision, every touch, and principally every shot at goal ... because if the ball goes in my friend," it read.

"I know you and your family very well and that's what is at stake. I want to help you but if you don't cooperate, your life and those of your family will be at risk. Think about your attitude. If not there will be deaths."

Vinicius responded with a Facebook message, saying: "It's a shame, lamentable, that attitudes like this exist. Let's get at them, total focus".

A Fluminense director said the police had been informed.

A capacity crowd will watch the second leg at the Allianz Parque. The winners will play Santos or Sao Paulo in the final. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)