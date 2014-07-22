SAO PAULO, July 22 Following is a factbox about
Dunga who was named as Brazil manager on Tuesday.
Full name: Carlos Caetano Bledorn Verri
Born: Oct. 31, 1961 in Ijui, Brazil
PLAYING CAREER
Dunga began his playing career at Internacional of Porto Alegre,
winning three consecutive state titles (1982-84) at one of the
two main clubs in his home state of Rio Grande do Sul.
He left Inter in 1984 to sign for Corinthians in Sao Paulo and
was there for two years before short spells at Santos and Vasco
da Gama.
In 1987 he moved to Italy, first to Pisa, but then to
Fiorentina, where he spent almost four years, reaching the final
of the UEFA Cup.
After a short stint at Pescara he moved to Germany and VfB
Stuttgart but his time there was cut short by a lucrative move
to Japan in 1994.
His time at Jubilo Iwata was a huge success as he won the
league title in 1997 and the J-League's Player of the Year
trophy. He returned home in 1998 and ended his career at
Internacional the following year.
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
He made his Brazil debut in 1987 and was one of the leaders
of the squad that went to the 1990 World Cup. However, Brazil
played poorly and were knocked out in the second round by
Argentina.
Brazil had abandoned the stylish football of the 1980s in
favour of a more direct style that is still cruelly remembered
as "the Dunga era."
Dunga, however, bounced back four years later to lead Brazil
to their fourth World Cup title in the United States with the
same gritty and committed style. He famously lifted the trophy
with a screaming tirade against his critics.
He captained the team to the final again in 1998 when Brazil
lost 3-0 to France.
BRAZIL MANAGER
With no managerial experience, Dunga was a surprise choice
to take over from Carlos Alberto Parreira after the
disappointing 2006 World Cup when a star-studded Brazil side
were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France.
He once again opted for a direct approach and it was
successful. He won the Copa America in 2007 and the
Confederations Cup in 2009 and guided Brazil to first place in
the 10-team South American qualifying group for South Africa.
However, his team failed to react after going 2-1 down to
the Netherlands in the quarter finals of the 2010 tournament and
he was fired soon after.
He managed Brazil for 60 games, winning 42, drawing 12 and
losing only 6.
RETURN TO INTERNACIONAL
Dunga disappeared from football following that loss and only
returned more than two years later, in December 2012, when he
was offered the chance to manage Internacional, the club where
he started and ended his playing career.
He spent 10 months in charge of the Porto Alegre side,
winning the Rio Grande do Sul state championship but failing to
make an impact on the Brazilian League and he was fired after
four consecutive losses in October 2013.
His final record at Inter was 25 wins, 18 draws and nine
defeats.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)