SAO PAULO, July 22 Brazil named Dunga as their manager for the second time on Tuesday, two weeks after they were hammered 7-1 by Germany in the World Cup semi-finals which led to the resignation of former coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The 50-year-old Dunga, who captained Brazil to their fourth world title success in 1994, was last in charge of the national team in 2010 when he was sacked for failing to take them further than the World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)