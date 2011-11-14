(Adds details)
* Brazil too strong for Egypt in Doha
* Oliviera scores twice, Hasan equals caps record
By Matt Smith
DOHA, Nov 14 Jonas Oliviera scored his
first international goals to earn Brazil a 2-0 friendly victory
over Egypt, for whom midfielder Ahmed Hassan made a
record-equalling 178th international appearance on Monday.
The Valencia forward subdued a 25,000 strong crowd in Doha
with simple strikes in the 39th and 59th minutes as Brazil
strolled to victory against a limited, but willing Egyptian side
playing for the first time under former United States coach Bob
Bradley.
Hassan, 36, came on as 73rd minute substitute, putting him
level with Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohamed Al Deayea, who last
played in 2006.
Many fans missed the start of a match, held to raise money
for famine victims in Somalia, as gridlocked traffic outside the
Rayyan Stadium prompted some cars to drive down dirt tracks,
dodging flag sellers, while others gave up and abandoned their
cars by the roadside or central reservation, walking the last
mile to the ground.
Oliviera broke the deadlock as halftime neared, scoring with
a simple tap-in after strike partner Hulk drilled in a low cross
from the right byline.
Bradley replaced playmaker Mohamed Zidan with Ibrahim Salah
for the second half and the Zamalek midfielder shone with some
important interceptions and intelligent passes.
Egypt initially did little to threaten Diego Alves' goal and
only a desperate goalline clearance by Ahmed Hegazi prevented
Oliviera netting his second immediately after the re-start.
The match then descended into a midfield stalemate until
Lucas won a free kick on the left-flank level with Egypt's
penalty area.
Bruno Cesar swung the ball in and Egyptian keeper Ahmed
el-Shanawi could only palm Fernando Luis Roza's header into the
path of Oliviera and the 27-year-old made no mistake from three
metres.
Egypt's response was immediate. Attacking the end where
their most vocal supporters were gathered, Salah played in Ahmed
Elmohamady, on the left and he cut inside and hit a rising shot
that Alves could only parry away for a corner.
That came to nothing and Brazil broke away, Oliviera missing
a glorious chance to complete his hat-trick when he dragged a
low cross-shot wide of the left post.
Hassan earned ecstatic whistling when he came on and nearly
marked the milestone with a goal, his bouncing shot saved by
Alves diving to his right.
Hulk could have added a third for Brazil on 83 minutes, the
forward blazing over following a intricate passing move that was
started by a sliding tackle from Lucas, the game's outstanding
performer as he controlled midfield.
Late substitute Dudu gave a lively cameo, spurning two
chances to extend Brazil's lead.
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Justin Palmer)