Doha Nov 14 Jonas Oliviera scored his first international goals to earn Brazil a 2-0 victory over Egypt in a friendly international in Qatar on Monday.

The Valencia forward converted simple chances in the 39th and 59th minutes as the five-times world champions strolled to victory against a limited Egyptian side for whom Ahmed Hassan came on as a 72nd-minute substitute to earn a world record-equalling 178th cap.

Oliviera netted his first following good work down the right by strike partner Hulk. His second came after the Egypt goalkeeper spilled a header from Fernando Luis Roza into Oliviera's path.

Egypt, playing their first match under new American coach Bob Bradley, created few chances, their best moment coming when Ahmed el-Mohamadi cut inside from the left to hit a rising shot that Brazil keeper Diego Alves parried away for a corner. (Editing by Ed Osmond)