SAO PAULO Feb 20 One of Brazil's biggest football teams is encouraging fans to bring a rival supporter to the next Porto Alegre derby in a special section set up to promote a friendlier atmosphere between the two sides.

Internacional are selling 2,000 tickets for a mixed section at their March 1 league match against Gremio, the club's president Vitorio Piffero said.

"We are going against the grain compared to what we're seeing in South America, which are games restricted to just one set of fans," Piffero said.

"The stadiums are safe, we have cameras, stewards, police. We need to show citizens that they can come to the stadiums with their families."

The initiative comes amid continuing concern over violence in and around Brazilian football stadiums. Some cities are asking police to ban opposing fans from potentially troublesome matches and one club recently hired fans' mothers as stewards in an attempt to reduce trouble.

More than 250 people have been killed in soccer-related violence since 1988, according to studies.

The Porto Alegre derby, known in Brazil as Gre-Nal, will take place at Inter's 50,000-capacity Beira-Rio stadium, one of the 12 venues modernised for last year's World Cup.

Inter officials said the party atmosphere and lack of violence at the World Cup had inspired them to be more pro-active.

For the derby, the club said it will reproduce the Goal Highway, a road that was closed during the World Cup to allow spectators to walk to games.

"The World Cup and charity matches showed that fans can exist together peacefully," Alexandre Limeira, Inter's vice-president and the man behind the idea, told the club's website.

"The World Cup didn't come through Porto Alegre, it stayed in Porto Alegre and what is why we are doing the Goal Highway, a project that was a great success during Brazil's World Cup."

He said Gremio were fully behind the move and intend on giving 10 percent of tickets at the next home derby to Inter fans.

"It's a demonstration that it is possible to live and work together," Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Jr. said. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)