Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 24 Brazil's 1970 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Felix has died at the age of 74.
"The supporters should be eternally grateful for the contribution Felix gave to the national team," Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Jose Maria Marin said in a statement on Friday.
"He is an idol and will be greatly missed."
The CBF said one minute's silence would be observed at every Brazilian championship game this weekend. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.