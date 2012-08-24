RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 24 Brazil's 1970 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Felix has died at the age of 74.

"The supporters should be eternally grateful for the contribution Felix gave to the national team," Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Jose Maria Marin said in a statement on Friday.

"He is an idol and will be greatly missed."

The CBF said one minute's silence would be observed at every Brazilian championship game this weekend. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)