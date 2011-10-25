- RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 25 FIFA will allow
Brazilians over 65 to attend World Cup matches for half price at
the 2014 finals, its secretary general Jerome Valcke said in an
interview, clearing one obstacle to an agreement with Brazil's
government over rules for the event.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff held talks with Valcke
during her visit to Europe this month and, according to media
reports, told him that her government could not agree to FIFA's
request for full-price tickets for elderly people.
The right to half-price tickets for people over 65 years old
is enshrined in Brazilian law.
"We won't say that we are above laws and regulations. When
President Rousseff says there is a law to protect people over 65
years old, I say to her we don't want this changed," Valcke told
Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper in an interview published on
Tuesday.
"But at the same time we want to be certain that we don't
have lots of different communities having access to half-price
tickets, whether they are blood donors, students, ex-players and
so on."
FIFA's request that half-price rights be overruled for the
World Cup has sparked a backlash in Congress, which must pass
the legislation setting financial and legal rules for the global
showpiece. In addition to ticket prices, the law covers
trademark protection, the sale of alcohol in stadiums and
television rights.
Former Brazilian international Romario, who is now a federal
congressman, has said that FIFA must not be allowed to dictate
changes to Brazilian law for the event.
Romario and other lawmakers are also calling on the
government to stand up for students' rights to half-price
tickets, saying it is a matter of Brazilian sovereignty and that
FIFA must accept the hit to its profits.
Valcke said in the interview that he would visit Brazil next
week to continue talks on the law and would return in November
with FIFA President Sepp Blatter to "finalize everything."
(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings, editing by Justin Palmer)
