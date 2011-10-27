By Peter Murphy
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 27 A British investigative
journalist who has accused FIFA of massive corruption has told
Brazil's Senate that the country should freeze corrupt officials
from soccer's governing body out of preparations for the 2014
World Cup.
Andrew Jennings, who has been investigating FIFA for a
decade, said the involvement of its top brass in the next World
Cup after allegations they had taken millions of dollars in
bribes would be a stain on the soccer celebration.
"It's time the government said to FIFA, you stink, you
smell, we don't want our president to be photographed with these
crooks," Jennings told a Senate committee which had invited him
to present his evidence of fraud at FIFA.
Jennings said Brazil should take responsibility for the
preparations away from senior FIFA officials, including Ricardo
Teixeira, head of Brazil's football confederation and the
nation's front man for World Cup preparations. He says Teixeira
may have amassed $9.5 million in bribes from now-defunct FIFA
marketing firm ISL.
"It is in the best interests of your country to get these
people out and appoint honest bureaucrats and clean people to
run the World Cup," he said.
Jennings featured in an investigative report by BBC's
Panorama programme that accused Teixeira and former FIFA
president Joao Havelange of taking millions of dollars in bribes
from ISL to retain the company as FIFA's sole official marketer.
He says Havelange, who is Brazilian, may have amassed $50
million or more in bribes through a facade company called
Sicuretta.
Jennings also says he has evidence that it was Teixeira and
Havelange who ended a Swiss legal investigation into the case by
paying 2.5 million Swiss francs ($2.9 million) to charity and
confessing in writing to taking bribes.
Teixeira, who is facing a Brazilian federal police
investigation related to the case, has denied the allegations.
The BBC said that Havelange did not respond to its request for a
comment. (For a Feature on Teixeira: )
FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced a long-awaited
anti-corruption plan last Friday that included a pledge to
re-open the case into ISL's collapse.
Jennings said the Swiss judiciary would likely release
documents related to the case in the next 12 months and added
that Brazil should submit a separate request to obtain them.
"It could take up to 12 months. Then you will have a massive
international scandal hanging over your World Cup, two
Brazilians and President Blatter," Jennings told the Senate
committee on Wednesday.
He also said Brazil should refuse Blatter and others entry
visas to Brazil. Blatter is due to visit Brazil in November to
finalise details of legislative changes needed to host the World
Cup, including ticket pricing and trademark rights.
FIFA's request that legally enshrined half-price ticket
rights for elderly Brazilians and students be overruled for the
World Cup has sparked a backlash in Congress, which must pass
the legislation.
"Who are these Neanderthal bums from Switzerland to come and
tell you that anyone working on the World Cup preparations loses
their right to labor protection laws?," Jennings said.
