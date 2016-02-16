SAO PAULO Feb 16 Brazilian side Bahia will play two games at the same time on the same day in different cities after fixture congestion caused by a lucrative friendly, the Bahian Football Federation (BFF) said on Tuesday.

The team were scheduled to play Galicia in the Bahia state championship on Feb. 27 but have arranged a friendly against Orlando City in Florida on the same day.

The only available date to play the home tie against Galicia was March 9 when Bahia are scheduled to play at Juazeirense in the Northeast Cup.

"Bahia, in an official letter, guaranteed that it will be able to play in two competitions on the same date," the BFF said in a statement.

"Bahia has more than 40 players over 18 years of age with professional contracts who can...meet the necessary requirements of the schedule," the club added.

Both matches will kick off at 21:45 local time.

Fixture congestion is common in Brazil as clubs juggle state championships, regional and national cups, South American tournaments and friendlies but it is rare for teams to play two games on the same day. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)