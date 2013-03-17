Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 Flamengo, one of Brazil's biggest and most popular clubs, have sacked coach Dorival Junior after he refused to accept a cut in his wages.
"After two months of negotiations aimed at reforming the terms of the contract signed last year, Flamengo and coach Dorival Junior did not reach an agreement which was satisfactory to both parties, despite progressing in the talks," the club said in a statement.
The 50-year-old, who has coached at more than a dozen Brazilian clubs, had been at the helm for nine months.
"The salary was not in line with Flamengo's reality," club director Paulo Pelaipe told the Sportv cable channel.
"Flamengo want to honour our commitments and we weren't able to maintain the coach's salary levels."
Flamengo struggled to pay the wages of their employees on time last year and the new administration, which took over in January headed by president Eduardo Bandeira de Mello, have said they are determined to cut costs.
Pelaipe said the problem of late wage payments had been settled. "The February salaries were paid on the fifth working day of March," he said. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249