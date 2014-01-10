SAO PAULO Jan 10 The Brazilian league must reinstate four points docked from Flamengo for fielding an ineligible player in last year's championship, a Sao Paulo court ruled on Friday.

The decision further complicates a drawn-out controversy over who is relegated.

The Superior Court of Sporting Justice docked four points from Flamengo and Portuguesa last month after both clubs fielded players who had not sat out suspensions.

The decision meant Portuguesa were relegated and saved Fluminense who finished the season two points and five places behind them.

Friday's ruling does not directly affect the status of Flamengo but will give renewed hope to Portuguesa who are contesting the original decision.

The Sao Paulo court said the punishment breached the Supporters Statute that rules the league must publish its decisions online for them to become applicable.

Another court is still to decide on Portuguesa's appeal.

Portuguesa's president believes the league will be reformulated in order to accommodate his club in this season's top flight. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)