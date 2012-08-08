RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Fluminense's kit man faces
a fine and ban of up to 12 matches for trying to attack a
linesman at the end of a Brazilian championship match, Brazil's
disciplinary tribunal said in a statement.
"The kit man Denilson Macedo ran onto the pitch from the
tunnel entrance and attempted to attack (the linesman). He had
to be restrained by police," said the tribunal in a statement,
adding that Macedo also swore at and insulted the official.
Team manager Rodrigo Henriques also faces a ban after
Fluminense officials refused to give Macedo's name to the
referee or police, saying he would be punished internally.
Fluminense were furious after having a goal disallowed late
in the 0-0 draw against Brazilian championship leaders Atletico
Mineiro. The hearing will take place on next Monday.
Brazilian domestic football, where even ball boys can be a
source of controversy, is plagued by brawls which often turn
into a free-for-all involving team officials and hangers-on and
require police intervention.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Amlan
