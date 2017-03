SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazil midfielder Fred tested positive for the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide during the June-July Copa America, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.

The 22-year-old Shaktar Donetsk player has denied using the substance, which is a diuretic, and the CBF added in a statement that it would support him as he bids to clear his name. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)