Feb 18 Brazil will meet South American rivals Chile in April in a warm-up friendly for the Confederations Cup to be staged by the 2014 World Cup hosts in June.

The April 24 friendly will be played at the newly-refurbished Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, one of six venues for the June 15-30 tournament that acts as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup finals a year later.

The Chile match will be Brazil's fourth in 2013 after their 2-1 defeat by England at Wembley earlier this month when Luiz Felipe Scolari began his second spell as national coach. They will also play Italy in Geneva on March 21 and Russia in London four days later.

Brazil also have a return with England at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on June 2 and meet France at Gremios Arena in Porto Alegre a week later. They play Switzerland in Basel on Aug. 14. (Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Justin Palmer)