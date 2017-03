SAO PAULO, April 24 Brazil will play an international friendly against Turkey in Istanbul on Nov. 12, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Thursday.

It is the second post-World Cup friendly to be announced by the CBF. Brazil will also face Argentina at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing on Oct. 11.

Five-time world champions Brazil will host the World Cup on home soil this June and July for the first time since 1950. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Justin Palmer)