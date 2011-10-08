SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Oct 7 Neymar rescued 2014
World Cup hosts Brazil in a tougher-than-expected friendly with
Costa Rica scoring the only goal against the run of play in a
1-0 win on Friday.
The 19-year-old forward scored his eighth goal in 14 matches
for Brazil from close range, converting substitute Daniel
Alves's cross in the 60th minute. Neymar also hit the crossbar
with a shot from outside the box in 72th minute, just before
being replaced by Hulk.
Costa Rica finished the match with 10 players after Heiner
Mora was shown a straight red card six minutes from time for a
foul on substitute forward Jonas.
"It was a very difficult game. Costa Rica are no fools but
our national team knew how to handle the pressure and were able
to win," Neymar told reporters at San Jose's Nacional stadium.
Manchester United defender Fabio made his debut for Brazil
playing at right back but left the field 10 minutes after the
break due to an injury and was replaced by Alves.
Brazil play at Mexico on Tuesday.
