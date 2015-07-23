SAO PAULO, July 23 Brazilian customs have been withholding kit donated by the German national side to a Sao Paulo charity since late last year and have even fined the charity for filling out the customs forms wrongly, its frustrated boss told Reuters on Thursday.

Guilherme Ferreira Souza said 270 shirts, shorts, bibs and other items destined for his Azo charity on the outskirts of Sao Paulo have been sitting in an airport warehouse 70 miles away, where customs officers are refusing to release them because of bureaucratic errors.

Souza is trying to negotiate several layers of Brazil's notoriously Byzantine bureaucracy and was even fined 500 reais ($152) for classifying the items as textiles rather than shirts.

Some observers might think the customs officials' action is some sort of payback for that black day when Germany humiliated the host nation 7-1 in the World Cup semi-finals a year ago but the fact is that such delays are pretty much the norm in Brazil.

"The bureaucracy is very hard work," Souza said with stoic understatement.

Brazil's Inland Revenue said they could not comment on individual cases.

Souza worked as a driver for the German Football Federation during last year's World Cup and told officials of his charity that provides cultural, sporting and environmental education to around 120 underprivileged children.

The Germans, who made up in part for their 7-1 victory by winning friends across the country for their approachability and kindness, offered to send unused and spare kit for his young charges.

When they heard of the bureaucratic problems they offered to write a letter but Souza politely declined saying, "there's no point, it's a process and nothing will change."

Souza has gone to and from Campinas five times to try to negotiate the cargo's release and estimates he has spent 2000 reais on travel, charges and fines.

"We are sad, we should have had this a long time ago," he said. "If it had happened already then they might have sent more stuff but they will be reluctant to send anything else now." (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Mitch Phillips)