RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 Uruguay's experienced midfielder Cristian Rodriguez has agreed a short-term loan with Brazilian side Gremio, the club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old was signed from Atletico Madrid but had been on loan at Serie A crisis club Parma who are in deep financial trouble and have not paid their players all season.

Rodriguez, who has also had spells with Penarol, Paris St Germain, Benfica and Porto, said he wanted regular football ahead of the Copa America in Chile in June.

According to media reports, his loan deal with Gremio is for three months. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Tony Jimenez)