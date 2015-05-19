SAO PAULO May 19 Former Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari has left Gremio after a run of poor results, the club said on Tuesday.

"Luiz Felipe is no longer Gremio coach," said club President Romildo Bolzan. "He resigned earlier this morning. He believed that his time here and his ability to take the club forward had come to an end."

Felipao, as he is universally known in Brazil, took over for a third stint his home town club in August, just weeks after he led Brazil to a disastrous 7-1 humiliation by Germany in the World Cup semi-final.

But they lost the final of the Gaucho state championship to arch-rivals Internacional in April.

They have started the league season poorly, taking one point from their opening two games to sit third-bottom of the 20-team table. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)