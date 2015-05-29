RIO DE JANEIRO May 29 Striker Paolo Guerrero, a key member of Peru's Copa America team, has signed for Flamengo from fellow Brazilian side Corinthians, the Rio de Janeiro-based club said on Friday.

"Paolo Guerrero is Flamengo's new reinforcement. The Peruvian national team striker signed a three-year contract (and will join) after playing for his country at the Copa America," they said on their website (www.flamengo.com.br).

Guerrero is set to lead the Peru attack at the Copa America in Chile, which starts next month, having been top scorer with five goals to help his country finish third in the previous tournament in Argentina in 2011.

The 31-year-old, who spent a decade in Germany from 2002 playing for Bayern Munich and Hamburg SV, is Peru's highest scorer still playing with 21 goals, five short of all-time top marksman Teofilo Cubillas.

He helped Corinthians win the Club World Cup in 2012, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea, and the South American Cup Winners' Cup in 2013.

Peru face Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela in Group C at the June 11-July 4 Copa America.