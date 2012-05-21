RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Former president Joao
Havelange was discharged from hospital on Monday after a
two-month stay which at one point included a spell in intensive
care.
The 96-year-old, who was FIFA president from 1974 to 1998,
had been suffering from septic arthritis in his ankle.
"The patient was examined and was in condition which allowed
him to be discharged," said the Samaritano hospital in a
statement.
Havelange had at one point developed heart and breathing
problems due to the infection with doctors describing his
condition as serious.
Havelange, a former international swimmer, was an
International Olympic Committee member until December, quitting
days before an ethics hearing into his conduct during his FIFA
presidency.
He was under an IOC investigation for his links to FIFA's
former marketing agency International Sport and Leisure which
went bankrupt in 2001 with debts of around $300 million.
A BBC Panorama television programme alleged in 2010 that
Havelange had accepted money from ISL for granting lucrative
World Cup contracts.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil in Sao Paulo; Editing by Pritha
Sarkar)