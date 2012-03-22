RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 - Former FIFA president Joao
Havelange, in hospital since Sunday with septic arthritis, has
shown a slight improvement in his condition, a hospital
statement said on Thursday.
"At the moment, he is breathing without the aid of
apparatus," said the Samaritano hospital in a statement.
"His condition has shown a slight improvement but still
inspires care."
The 95-year-old, who headed the world soccer governing body
for 24 years, has a bacterial infection in his right ankle.
Havelange, a former Olympic swimmer, was FIFA president from
1974 to 1998 when he was replaced by Sepp Blatter, the present
incumbent.
He was an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member until
December when he quit his position days before an ethics hearing
into his conduct during his FIFA presidency.
He was under an IOC investigation for his links to FIFA's
former marketing agency International Sport and Leisure which
went bankrupt in 2001 with debts of around $300 million.
A BBC Panorama television programme alleged in 2010 that
Havelange had accepted money from ISL for granting lucrative
World Cup contracts.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brian Homewood;
Editing by John Mehaffey)