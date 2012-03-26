RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 Former FIFA president
Joao Havelange remained in a serious condition in hospital a
week after being taken ill with septic arthritis, a statement
said on Monday.
"The medical condition of the FIFA president of honour is
still serious and inspires care," said the Samaritano hospital.
"The treatment with antibiotics is continuing to combat the
infection, which has been diagnosed in his right ankle."
The hospital added that the 95-year-old did not need any
breathing apparatus.
Havelange, a former Olympic swimmer, was FIFA president from
1974 to 1998 when he was replaced by Sepp Blatter, the present
incumbent.
He was an International Olympic Committee member until
December until he quit his position last December days before an
ethics hearing into his conduct during his FIFA presidency.
He was under an IOC investigation for his links to FIFA's
former marketing agency International Sport and Leisure which
went bankrupt in 2001 with debts of around $300 million.
A BBC Panorama television programme alleged in 2010 that
Havelange had accepted money from ISL for granting lucrative
World Cup contracts.
