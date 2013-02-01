RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 1 Brazil midfielder Hernanes will miss out on his comeback for the national team after sustaining a head injury in an Italian Cup game on Wednesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Friday.

Hernanes, who has not played since the friendly against Bosnia last February, was included in the squad for next week's friendly away to England, Brazil's first match since the return of Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach.

But the CBF said on its website (www.cfb.com.br) that Hernanes had been ruled out following a clash of heads during Lazio's match against Juventus when he was carried off on a stretcher and spent the night in hospital.

The CBF said Fluminense midfielder Jean had been called up in to take Hernanes' place. (Reporting by Brian Homewood in berne; editing by Ken Ferris)