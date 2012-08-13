RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Atletico Mineiro, given a ticking off by the club president for their late-night partying, responded by beating Vasco da Gama 1-0 in a top-of-the-table Brazilian championship clash on Sunday.

Former Manchester City and Everton forward Jo headed in the only goal in the second half from a cross by Ronaldinho to send the Roosters three points clear at the top of the table.

Club president Alexander Kalil had spoken to the squad before the game about their nocturnal habits following an incident in which Rever and Danilinho became involved in an argument with supporters during a night out.

However, coach Cuca denied that Ronaldinho had argued with Kalil and walked out of the team camp.

“"The rumour that Ronaldinho was not in the team concentration is a lie," said Cuca. “It's also a lie that he argued with Kalil."

Former AC Milan and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho refused to talk to reporters.

Mineiro have 38 points from 15 games while Fluminense moved ahead of Vasco into second place on 35 after their 1-0 win over Luiz Felipe Scolari's Palmeiras, who fell back into the relegation zone.

Romarinho scored the outstanding goal of the weekend, backheeling the ball into the net from 12 metres, to give South American champions Corinthians a 2-1 win at Coritiba.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alastair Himmer