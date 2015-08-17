SAO PAULO Aug 16 Vasco da Gama appointed their third manager of the year on Sunday when Jorginho was named to replace Celso Roth a day after the club lost 1-0 at home to Coritiba.

Jorginho, who was assistant to Dunga at the national side between 2006 and 2010, took over from Roth, who lasted less than two months at the helm of the Rio de Janeiro club.

Vasco's defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the table with 13 points.

The Vasco fans protested the result but there was more unrest at Sao Paulo where fans attacked players' cars after they went down to their heaviest defeat of the season, a 3-0 home loss to Goias.

Fans shouted abuse at Colombian manager Juan Carlos Osorio and kicked the cars of former Brazil players Michel Bastos and Paulo Henrique Ganso following Saturday's loss.

Corinthians maintained top spot at the halfway stage of the season with a 2-1 win at Avai on Sunday and opened up a four-point lead over Atletico Mineiro, who lost 2-1 at Chapecoense.

Young striker Luciano got both goals with two great strikes but the league leaders were lucky to see a second goal from Avai ruled out for offside.

Gremio won their third successive league match by coming behind to beat Joinville 2-1, while Fluminense moved into fourth with a 2-1 win over Figueirense.

Palmeiras jumped to fifth when they beat Flamengo 4-2 in front of the biggest crowd of the day, 37,739 at the Allianz Parque.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)