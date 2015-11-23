SAO PAULO Nov 22 Corinthians were awarded the league trophy after hammering city rivals Sao Paulo 6-1 on Sunday but there were no celebrations at Joinville, who lost 2-1 at home to Vasco and were relegated to Serie B.

"I confess that I never imagined we would reach this level," Corinthians coach Tite said of their best performance all season. "I was telling the players that we have not yet reached our peak. Today we hit the max."

With the league already decided the tension was at the bottom of the table where six teams are fighting to avoid the four relegation spots and only two more games remaining.

Relegation threatened Vasco gave themselves some leverage when goals from former Paris St. Germain striker Nene and Colombian Duvier Riascos sank Joinville.

Coritiba, Vasco's opponents in their last game of the season, also won, beating Santos 1-0 at home.

Four of the bottom six picked up points, with Figueirense drawing 0-0 at home to Chapecoense and Goias battling for a point in a 2-2 draw away at second-placed Atletico Mineiro.

Goias are second bottom with 35 points, two behind Vasco and three behind Avai, who lost 3-1 at Fluminense.

Figueirense and Coritiba both have 40. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)