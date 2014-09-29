SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Former Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari continued his good run with Gremio on Sunday as his team recorded their eighth consecutive clean sheet with a 2-0 win over Botafogo.

Scolari, who was fired after Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup they hosted when they were crushed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals, is rebuilding his reputation at the club where he first made his name, with an excellent defence and solid performances by goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.

Argentine striker Hernan Barcos scored both Gremio goals at the Maracana against a weak home side who are now just one place above the relegation zone.

While Scolari's side have been tight at the back they are struggling to score, with Sunday's match the first in nine they have found the net twice in the same game.

Gremio, who rose to fifth place in the Serie A, have scored just six goals in their last eight matches, with five wins and three goalless draws. Only second bottom-side Criciuma have scored fewer.

Cruzeiro are six points ahead at the top of the Serie A and remain hot favourites for the title even though they could only draw 0-0 with Sport on Saturday.

Internacional closed the gap at the top with a 4-2 win over Coritiba on Sunday, while Atletico Mineiro won their fourth match in a row to move into fourth place and the Copa Libertadores qualification spots.

Fluminense are in sixth after a good 3-1 win at Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)