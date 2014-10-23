RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Dunga has named Luiz Adriano, scorer four goals in Shakhtar Donetsk's 7-0 Champions win over BATE Borisov earlier this week, in his squad to face Turkey and Austria later next month.

His Shaktar team mate Douglas Costa is also in the squad, alongside recalled Paris St Germain pair Thiago Silva and Lucas.

Kaka, Robinho, and goalkeeper Jefferson are among those who dropped out. Dunga said some Brazil-based players were left out because the friendlies take place at the same time as important domestic fixtures.

Brazil will face Turkey in Istanbul on Nov. 12 and then travel to Austria for a match on Nov. 18.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Neto (Fiorentina), Diego Alves (Valencia), Rafael Cabral (Napoli)

Defenders: David Luiz (Paris St. Germain), Marquinhos (Paris St. Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris St. Germain), Miranda (Atletico Madrid),

Full backs Alex Sandro (Porto), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Filipe Luis (Chelsea), Danilo (Porto)

Defensive midfielders: Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Romulo (Juventus), Casemiro (Porto), Fernandinho (Manchester City)

Attacking midfielders and forwards: Neymar (Barcelona), Firmino (Hoffenheim), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Lucas (Paris St. Germain) Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar), Oscar (Chelsea), Willian (Chelsea), Douglas Costa (Shakhtar)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, editing by Mitch Phillips)