SAO PAULO Nov 23 Cruzeiro were crowned Brazilian league champions for the second consecutive year on Sunday after they beat Goias 2-1 at home to open up an unbeatable lead at the top of Serie A.

The Belo Horizonte team are seven points clear of second-placed Sao Paulo, with two games to go.

On Wednesday they face city rivals Atletico Mineiro in the second-leg of the Brazilian Cup final. Cruzeiro will attempt to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Mark Meadows)