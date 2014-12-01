SAO PAULO Nov 30 Botafogo became the latest team to be relegated from Brazil's top flight after they lost their sixth successive match on Sunday to fall into the second division for the second time in 12 years.

The Rio club were woeful against Santos, who won 2-0 with a second half brace from Leandro Damiao.

The result left Botafogo, whose new chairman last week revealed the club is in debt to the tune of 1 billion reais(US$389.85 million), second bottom with one week of the season to go.

They join bottom-of-the-table Criciuma in the second tier, and two other clubs who will be relegated next week.

A 1-0 win for 18th-placed Bahia over Gremio gave them some hope but losses for 17th-placed Vitoria and Palmeiras, who are in 16th, one point out of the drop zone, mean those three teams will be fighting to avoid the remaining two relegation places in the 20-team league.

Bahia have 37 points, Vitoria have 38 and Palmeiras have 39.

There were celebrations at the top of the table where Internacional and Corinthians guaranteed their spots in next year's Libertadores Cup competition.

Inter beat Palmeiras 3-1 on Saturday to clinch one of the four places and although Corinthians were hammered 5-2 at Fluminense on Sunday, the teams below them also lost and can not now catch them.

Cruzeiro won the league for the second successive year last week, while Sao Paulo have confirmed second spot.

Both teams drew 1-1 on Sunday, Sao Paulo taking a point at home to Figueirense while Cruzeiro drew away at Chapecoense. (1 US dollar = 2.5651 Brazilian real) (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)