Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LONDON, March 25 Fred scored a last-minute equaliser to give World Cup hosts Brazil a 1-1 draw against Russia in a friendly in London as the South Americans remained winless since the return of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.
Victor Fayzulin put Russia ahead in the 73rd minute, netting at the third attempt after the Brazil defence cleared three shots off the line.
Brazil, who struggled to create chances despite enjoying plenty of possession, levelled when Marcelo got free on the left and his low cross was tapped in by Fred who scored for the third game running.
Five-times world champions Brazil have yet to win since Scolari was re-appointed, losing to England last month before drawing 2-2 with Italy last Thursday. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.