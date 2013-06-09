PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 9 Brazil scored three times in the second half to beat France 3-0 in a friendly on Sunday, ending a six-match winless run stretching back 21 years against their opponents.

Oscar comfortably turned in Fred's low cross in the 54th minute to set Brazil on their way to only their second win in seven matches under coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who took over in November.

Substitute Hernanes added the second in the 85th minute for the 2014 World Cup hosts with a left-foot shot from outside the penalty area which went in off the inside of the post.

France-based Lucas then converted a penalty in stoppage time following a foul on Marcelo as he burst into the area.

The scoreline was flattering for a scrappy but determined Brazil who looked far from impressive especially in the first half.

France, beaten 1-0 in Uruguay on Wednesday, have lost four of their last five games and five out of 11 since Didier Deschamps took over following Euro 2012.

Their most dangerous attack came just after the first goal when Brazil defender David Luiz diverted a Mathieu Valbuena cross towards his own goal, forcing an excellent save from Julio Cesar.

Deschamps was angry about the first goal, protesting that Paulinho had fouled Valbuena when he dispossessed the midfielder before setting Fred clear on the left.

The match was Brazil's last before the Confederations Cup which they host. Brazil had not beaten France since their 2-0 in Paris in 1992 and had not scored in their last three meetings. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Sonia Oxley)