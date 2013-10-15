Oct 15 Brazil took nearly an hour to break through before finally winning 2-0 against a Zambia side who were hampered by chaotic preparations for the friendly in Beijing on Tuesday.

Oscar opened the scoring with a looping deflected shot and central defender Dede headed the second in a seven-minute spell at the Bird's Nest stadium, the unlikely venue for the first-ever meeting between next year's World Cup hosts and the 2012 African champions.

Zambia were playing under 35-year-old interim coach Patrice Beaumelle who took over eight days ago after Herve Renard, who had picked the squad, resigned to take charge of struggling French Ligue 1 side Sochaux.

The Chipolopolo, who have failed to qualify for next year's World Cup, were also without three regulars following a bizarre tug-of-war with their club TP Mazembe in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Brazil's win was their fourth in a row as they bounced back from August's shock defeat in Switzerland.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)

