RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Sao Paulo goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni missed a second-half penalty as his team lost 2-1 at Portuguesa and extended their winless run in the Brazilian championship to 10 matches.

The 40-year-old, scorer of more than 100 goals in his career from free kicks and penalties, saw his effort saved by opposite number Lauro, who himself scored with a stoppage time header in a 1-1 draw with Flamengo on Wednesday.

Shortly afterwards, Diogo scored his second goal of the game to give Portuguesa the points in Sunday's match, leaving six-time champions Sao Paulo floundering in 19th in the 20-team table.

Diogo had given Portuguesa a first half lead, firing in from a rebound after a previous shot was cleared off the line, before Lucas Evangelista levelled for Sao Paulo with an individual goal at the start of the second half.

Hernane scored twice, including a cheeky backheeled effort, as former Brazil coach Mano Menezes's Flamengo came from behind to beat Fluminense 3-2 in their "Fla-Flu" derby at the Maracana.

Elias was also on target for Flamengo while Rafael Sobis scored both goals for defending champions Fluminense, who are a modest 14th.

Former AC Milan forward Alexandre Pato converted a second-half penalty to help Corinthians beat Vitoria 2-0 and go fourth while Dunga's Internacional twice came from behind to hold Atletico Paranaense to a 2-2 draw at home.

Cruzeiro and Botafogo stayed level at the top on 25 points from 13 games after both drew at home. Cruzeiro played out a goalless stalemate against Santos and Botafogo were held 1-1 by Goias.