* Players staying home as Europe struggles, Brazil grows
* More lucrative TV rights, marketing deals boost salaries
* Neymar following in the great Pele's footsteps
By Pedro Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 Brazilian soccer
phenomenon Neymar was photographed on a luxury yacht this week,
enjoying the view as two bikini-clad women sunbathed on the
deck. Displaying the image on its front page, one daily paper
asked: "Europe, what for?".
The 19-year-old striker from a poor family had just signed
a lucrative new contract with Santos, the team where soccer
legend Pele spent most of his career, that will keep him there
until at least 2014 when Brazil hosts the World Cup.
For years, Brazil exported most of its best young players,
especially to European clubs.
But as the country's economic power catches up with its
time-honored soccer talent, celebrated players like Neymar are
shunning big European teams and enjoying the comforts of home
for similarly fat salaries.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea are among the teams that
tried to tempt Neymar to Europe, the traditional route to
success, wealth and recognition for Brazilians over the years.
But Santos put an end to months of speculation over
Neymar's future by announcing a package worth about $20.4
million a year in salary and sponsorship that vaulted the
attacker into the ranks of the world' best-paid players.
"Today Brazil is a different world economically speaking.
Clubs know how to make money now and can pay the best players
well. You only go to Europe now when you really want to,"
Neymar's agent Wagner Ribeiro told Reuters.
When Brazil claimed its fifth World Cup victory in 2002,
few could have imagined its top players like Ronaldo,
Ronaldinho and Rivaldo wanting to play in Brazil, whose teams'
financial clout reflected an economy that was only just
emerging from years of instability.
While Europe struggles through a deepening economic crisis,
Brazil's economy is still growing relatively strongly after a
long boom and its soccer league appears to have woken up to its
own potential for profit.
Deals for television rights to matches played by Brazil's
biggest clubs like Flamengo and Corinthians were signed this
year at up to 15 times the sums they fetched a decade ago,
reaching 85 million reais ($48.4 million) for each team.
Some teams have also seen revenues balloon ten-fold from
sponsorship and the sales of club merchandise.
HANGING ON TO TALENT
The doubling in the value of Brazil's currency, the real,
against the dollar since 2003 has also increased the appeal of
staying at home.
Neymar is the only player among 23 nominees this year for
the FIFA Golden Ball award who does not play in a European
team, but his decision is the latest in a trend of Brazilians
electing to stay put or return home. Ronaldo, Ronaldinho,
Adriano, Fred and Elano are among the big-name players to have
made the homecoming recently.
As foreign interest rises in the national league with the
approaching World Cup, Brazil looks likely to hang on to more
of its home-grown talent.
"These are choices that we have to make in life and mine
was to continue in Santos," said a smiling Neymar, announcing
his decision to stay on at Santos on Wednesday. He wore a
baseball cap and T-shirt that read "It's good to be the king".
Barely out of adolescence and close to his family, the
player said his three-month-old son, born out of a short-lived
fling, was an important consideration in sticking with Santos.
Some Brazilian players in the past have returned home from
Europe having failed to live up to the early promise they had
shown, saying they simply missed home. But the successful ones
have typically spent most of their careers abroad.
Brazilian fans cheered Neymar's decision to stay put this
week, plastering his image over social networks, and his
contract renewal also caught the attention of big business,
eyeing marketing opportunities.
State-owned companies Banco do Brasil and the postal
service Correios are close to sealing sponsorship deals with
the player, according to sources involved in the deals.
"Neymar is one of the main idols of the sport in Brazil,
which has the potential to mobilize youth and has a great
ability to communicate in mass marketing campaigns," the bank
told Reuters by e-mail.
More sophisticated sports marketing deals -- a crucial
component of the Neymar package -- have been important in
pumping up players' salaries to attractive levels.
Two-time FIFA World Player of the Year Ronaldinho returned
to Brazil in January to join Rio de Janeiro team Flamengo in a
deal that sees his salary mostly footed by an investment fund
that has the right to exploit his image.
Ronaldo, who was World Player of the Year three times,
returned to Brazil in 2009, joining Sao Paulo team Corinthians
under a similar deal.
The president of Santos, Luis Alvaro de Oliveira Ribeiro,
was delighted by Neymar's decision to stick with the club.
"Neymar is following in Pele's footsteps," he said.
(Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Stuart Grudgings and
Kieran Murray)