SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazilian club Internacional managed to beat Ypiranga in a state championship match on Wednesday even though defender Fabricio was sent off for making obscene gestures to his own fans who were booing him.

Fabricio was abused by his own supporters 18 minutes into the second half and in the middle of a dribble, he stopped in his tracks, headed for the touchline and raised both his middle fingers to home fans.

The 28-year old was sent off and when the Inter fans cheered his departure he ripped off his shirt, threw it to the ground and shouted, "I'm leaving, I'm leaving", before his team mates tried unsuccessfully to restrain him.

The club later suspended Fabricio while his team mates left the stadium without giving interviews.

Inter won the game 1-0 to rise to the top of the Gaucho state championship, two points ahead of city rivals Gremio. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)