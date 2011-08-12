RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Former Santos and Atletico Mineiro coach Dorival Junior is to take charge of 2010 South American champions Internacional.

The 49-year-old, who saved Mineiro from relegation last year, has signed an 18-month contract, the club said on their website (www.internacional.com.br).

It is the 25th coaching change among the 20 teams in the Brazilian championship this year.

Dorival Junior, who lost his job at Santos last year over disciplinary action taken against gifted but petulant striker Neymar, replaces Falcao.

Club idol Falcao was sacked last month after three months in charge.

Inter, who won the Copa Libertadores for the second time last year, are in the middle of the South American Supercup against Independiente of Argentina who won the 2010 Copa Sudamericana, the region's equivalent of the Europa League.

Dorival will be in charge for the second leg at home in Porto Alegre on Aug. 25 with Inter 2-1 down after losing this week's first leg in the Buenos Aires suburb of Avellaneda.

Inter are sixth in the Brazilian championship with 22 points from 15 matches, 11 points off the pace.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez.)

