RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 9 Brazil goalkeeper Julio
Cesar travelled back to his club Inter Milan on Sunday nursing a
bruised thigh that has put him out of the upcoming friendly
against Mexico, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) said.
Julio Cesar hurt his left thigh during the second half of
Brazil's 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Friday. The CBF
said on its website (www.cbf.com.br) it was not a serious injury
though he would need to rest.
Jefferson, who came on for Julio Cesar against Costa Rica,
is expected to start Tuesday's match at the Azteca in Mexico
City.
Teenager Neymar scored the only goal for the 2014 World Cup
hosts, who were captained by Ronaldinho, on Friday.
