RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 9 Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar travelled back to his club Inter Milan on Sunday nursing a bruised thigh that has put him out of the upcoming friendly against Mexico, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) said.

Julio Cesar hurt his left thigh during the second half of Brazil's 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Friday. The CBF said on its website (www.cbf.com.br) it was not a serious injury though he would need to rest.

Jefferson, who came on for Julio Cesar against Costa Rica, is expected to start Tuesday's match at the Azteca in Mexico City.

Teenager Neymar scored the only goal for the 2014 World Cup hosts, who were captained by Ronaldinho, on Friday.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

