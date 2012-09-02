RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 Kaka, apparently
overlooked by coach Jose Mourinho but not put on the transfer
list, faces a tough task trying to win back a place at Real
Madrid.
However, the Brazilian midfielder believes he can still
regain the form that made him the world's best player in 2007.
The 30-year-old was left out of the Spanish champions' squad
for their Super Cup victory over Barcelona and has yet to appear
in the team in La Liga this season.
AC Milan tried to convince Real Madrid to loan Kaka back to
them, but the Spaniards were only prepared to make a sale, given
that they actually paid the Italian side around 65 million euros
($81.93 million)for his services three years ago.
The transfer window closed on Friday, and Kaka will have to
stay at Real Madrid at least until January, with competition for
his midfield place increasing following the arrival of the
Croatian Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur.
Seemingly undeterred, Kaka, 2007 FIFA World Player of the
Year when he inspired AC Milan to the Champions League title,
says he is putting in extra training to try and win back
Mourinho's trust.
"It's as if I was starting again at 30, after having won
everything I've won," the player told TV Globo in an interview
at Real Madrid's training complex, broadcast on Sunday.
"I even ask myself, how much is all this effort worth it.
Wouldn't it be better to go somewhere else or even another, less
competitive league? Well, the answer has been 'yes, I still want
this (Real Madrid)'," he said.
"I arrive before the other players, do separate training,
practice with the squad. The only way I'm going to get another
chance is training more than the others and that's what I've
been doing.
"Little by little the fans lost their hopes but I haven't
lost hope yet and I believe I can still do a lot of good things
at this club."
Kaka's move to Madrid was overshadowed by the signing of
Cristiano Ronaldo shortly afterwards.
A series of injuries, including ankle surgery after playing
for Brazil at the 2010 World Cup, added to his difficulties at
the club.
Now he says he does not train with the idea of being a part
of the starting 11, rather just to be a part of the bench.
"Today, I don't want to be a first team player, just to be
in the squad (for matches)," he said.
The player denied Spanish media reports that he had rowed
with Mourinho over his position at the club, and said the coach
had promised him he would get a chance of a comeback.
"We have a professional relationship, of mutual respect. I
think that in a squad it's normal for a coach to trust one
player more than another...
"(Mourinho) made it clear that if I stayed at the club he
would respect me and I'd have the same opportunities as
everyone."
