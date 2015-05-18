SAO PAULO May 17 Flamengo came back from 2-0 down to grab a point against Sport at the Maracana stadium on Sunday but their injury-time equaliser sparked accusations of poor sportsmanship.

The equalising goal, scored by Everton in the sixth minute of injury time, came after Flamengo had refused to return the ball to Sport, who had kicked it out of play when one of their players went down with what looked like cramp.

The Flamengo players claimed their opponents were wasting time but Sport's Diego Souza, who scored his side's opener, was furious after the final whistle.

"Where's the fair play?" he said in a televised interview. "We got punished. Well done Flamengo."

Sport were 2-0 up with less than 20 minutes to play when they lost a goal and then lost their goalkeeper Magrao to a dislocated shoulder. Playmaker Souza took over in goal but could not stop Everton's equaliser.

Two games into the Serie A season and only one of the 20 teams have a 100 percent record -- Corinthians' 1-0 win over Chapecoense on Saturday leaving them two points clear.

Five teams are on four points including Atletico Mineiro, who hammered Fluminense 4-1 at a neutral venue in Brasilia, and newly promoted Ponte Preta, who defeated Sao Paulo 1-0 at home.

At the bottom of the table, reigning champions Cruzeiro have lost both their opening games, though they can at least claim to be resting their top players for next week's Libertadores Cup quarter-final against River Plate.

Gremio have no such excuse and coach Felipe Scolari saw his side lose 2-0 to Coritiba on Saturday, a defeat which sparked an angry response from their fans when they returned to Porto Alegre.

City neighbours Internacional, who are still in the Libertadores Cup, beat Avai 1-0 on Sunday. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)